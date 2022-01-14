Ordinary people were fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules, which included everything from dog walking to standing in the street.

Ordinary people were fined for breaking Covid lockdown rules, which ranged from dog walking to standing in the street.

Boris Johnson has apologized for how he handled the ‘BYOB’ event, but it isn’t enough for some of the people who were fined for breaking the same rules.

Ordinary people have been fined large sums of money for breaking Covid rules, with figures revealing that 800 fines were issued in the week following the Downing Street “bring your own booze” garden party.

According to data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), police in England and Wales issued 807 fixed penalty notices under coronavirus regulations between May 15 and May 21, 2020.

Boris Johnson issued an apology on Wednesday for the way he handled the “BYOB” event on May 15, 2020.

However, an apology is insufficient for some of those who were fined for violating the same rules.

Here’s a list of some of the fines handed out to members of the public during the lockdown.

In light of the Downing Street party, a 23-year-old student who was fined £100 for violating coronavirus rules wants his money back.

Police broke up a birthday party in Callum Harrison’s home in October 2020, handing out fines to him and his housemates, according to Callum Harrison, a Newcastle University student.

A total of ten people were present, including eight housemates, a housemate’s girlfriend, and a single man.

He told the Manchester Evening News, “We were drinking because it was a housemate’s birthday, but it was hardly a party.”

“It’s not even close to the one on Downing Street.”

When customers jumped up to celebrate a goal, a pub landlord was fined because police said they should have been sitting in groups of six or less, according to police.

Raymond Wellings, 66, was fined £1,000 in October 2020 for violating coronavirus regulations at the Minsthorpe Hotel in South Elmsall, near Pontefract.

At the time, he was showing a football match, and customers leapt from their seats when Leeds United scored against Manchester City, while a group of council officials and police officers checked that coronavirus regulations were being followed.

When three other friends came over to check on their friend who had gone missing during lockdown, he was fined £100.

