The Organization of Turkic States is ready to assist Kazakhstan in overcoming its current crisis.

Member states express support for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reform agenda, which aims to improve people’s well-being and prosperity.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Organization of Turkic States, in an extraordinary meeting held Tuesday to discuss the latest developments in Kazakhstan, reaffirmed its readiness to assist the Central Asian country in overcoming the crisis.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu presided over the virtual meeting of foreign ministers, which included Kazakhstan’s Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Kyrgyzstan’s Ruslan Kazakbaev, Uzbekistan’s Abdulaziz Kamilov, and Hungary’s Peter Szijjarto.

The meeting was also attended by Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, and Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States.

Following the meeting, the member states issued a joint statement expressing their condolences for those who died as a result of the unrest and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The group condemned the acts of violence, saying they “undermine public order.”

It also emphasized the “importance of upholding the basic norms and principles of international law, as well as supporting the Government of Kazakhstan’s counter-terrorist operations against terrorists, radicals, extremists, and criminals who seek to destabilize the Constitutional order.”

“Reiterated their readiness to support the people and government of Kazakhstan, as needed, to overcome the current crisis,” the member states said.

They also agreed to “continue to work closely with Kazakhstan” and expressed support for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reform agenda, which aims to “further increase the well-being and prosperity of Kazakhstan’s brotherly people.”

Following protests against the doubling of liquefied petroleum gas prices last week, Tokayev declared a state of emergency.

He later requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Russian-led military bloc, which dispatched troops to put down the unrest.