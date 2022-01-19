Organizers of the Sarah Everard vigil have filed a lawsuit against the Met Police for their handling of the event.

Organizers of the Sarah Everard vigil have filed a legal challenge against the Met Police for their handling of the event.

By shutting down the vigil, the organizers claim the Met Police violated their human rights to freedom of expression and assembly.

The organizers of a vigil for Sarah Everard have filed a legal challenge against the Metropolitan Police Service for the way the event was handled.

After Ms Everard was raped and murdered by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens in south London, Reclaim These Streets (RTS) proposed a socially distanced vigil in March 2021.

However, the police told them that the event, which was set to take place on London’s Clapham Common, would be in violation of lockdown rules, and that the organizers could face fines of up to $10,000.

The event was canceled.

Hundreds of people showed up despite the cancellation, only to be dispersed by police who were accused of manhandling mourners.

RTS will now argue that the Met’s cancellation of the event infringed on their human right to freedom of expression and assembly.

They are requesting monetary damages to be donated to charity.

Anna Birley, one of the vigil’s organizers, said she was “pleased to be moving this important case forward.”

“We never imagined we’d end up in the High Court when we organized the vigil – we believed then, and still believe now, that we have a very clearly defined right to protest, and that if there was ever a reasonable excuse for exercising that right, it was last March when a young woman was abducted, raped, and killed by a then-serving police officer,” she said in a statement.

“At its core, this case is about the police accepting their responsibility under international human rights law to facilitate peaceful protest – rather than their ongoing attempts to silence and threaten women.”

“Women were denied the opportunity to come together in mourning for Sarah and to speak out against the epidemic of violence against women and girls.”

“We hope that the decision will help to establish a significant precedent that protects our right to demonstrate and stand in solidarity in the future.”

The group stated that the vigil was organized with the help of Lambeth Council and that they had kept police informed of their plans.

They stated that ensuring the gathering “could be managed safely” was their “first priority,” and that they proposed a number of measures to the.

