Original Dalek commissioned by the BBC is being auctioned off by a Dr Who mad collector.

One of the most sought-after pieces of Dr Who memorabilia, signed by two show legends, will be auctioned in Glasgow next week.

To the delight of his wife, Glasgow collector Mark Peacock is auctioning off an original Dalek.

One lucky person will be able to get their hands on the full-size Dalek, which has been signed by Dr Who legends, actor Tom Baker and producer John Nathan-Turner, just in time for Christmas.

The BBC-commissioned model has a removable head, operator seating area, moveable ray gun, and plunger.

The alien, which stands 157cm tall, is expected to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000.

“There have been quite a few double takes since he appeared in the sale room,” McTear’s auctioneer, James Bruce, says.

“Research suggests it’s an original Dalek commissioned by the BBC in the 1990s, putting it in a different league than the do-it-yourself replicas that pop up on eBay every now and then.”

It’s the real deal, and it could be the ideal Christmas present for that Doctor Who fan in your life.”

Mark Peacock, a Glasgow collector and Dr Who fan, is selling the rare fiberglass and wood model. He first learned about it from a friend who had discovered the Time Lord’s nemesis in an un-Dalek-like location.

“A friend of mine discovered two in a barn, covered in cobwebs and dust,” Mark explained.

“One was gold and the other silver, but only one had Tom Baker and John Nathan Turner’s signatures.

I did a lot of research and believe this is one of three original BBC Daleks on display at Longleat, where Tom and John first appeared in 1996.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Doctor Who, and Tom Baker has always been my favorite, so having this incredible piece of memorabilia in my collection was a blast.”

Unfortunately, my wife is not a fan and would probably prefer to exterminate the Dalek herself, so I believe it’s time to find a new home for this fantastic piece of television history.”

McTear’s Works of Art Auction will feature the Dalek on December 16th in Glasgow.

Visit www.mctears.co.uk for more details.