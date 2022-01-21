Orkin, Pennsylvania, is the second most bed bug-infested city in the United States:

This may be the least flattering of all the rankings we’ve discussed so far.

Orkin has just named a city in Pennsylvania as the second most infested with bed bugs in the entire United States of America.

According to Philly Voice, Orkin looked at which cities across the country requested the most bed bug treatments between December 2020 and November 2021 when releasing its annual “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” for 2022.

Philadelphia is ranked second on the list.

The list, which included both commercial and residential buildings that had requested treatments, makes an alarming note, noting that Philadelphia has jumped not one, not two, but twelve spots from its original ranking of 14 in 2021.

Although Harrisburg was ranked as a newcomer at number 42, it had the highest jump of any of the other cities included on the list.

New York was third, up nine spots from 2021, and above Chicago, which has held the top spot for two years in a row.

Although cockroaches were named the most hated pest in Pennsylvania in a previous study by INFOSURHOY, bed bugs are no laughing matter: the Orkin study details how these tiny creatures find strength in numbers, reproducing quickly and sticking to a hematophagous diet, which means they only eat human blood.

“Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers,” says Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel.

“Because they hide in hard-to-find cracks and crevices, involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended.”