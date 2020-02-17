Orlando Bloom’s tattooist admits that actor’s inking is actually misspelled

He recently took to social media to reveal his heartfelt new inking.

But it turns out that Orlando Bloom’s new tattoo of his son’s name in Morse code is actually misspelled.

The actor, 43, showed off his new forearm piece in tribute to his nine-year-old son Flynn – who he has with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 36 – on Instagram.

The black body art also features the movie star’s son’s date of birth and the time he arrived into the world in January 2011.

Orlando captioned the post: ‘new #tattoo can you guess who? (sic)’

The Pirates of the Caribbean star also shared a selfie of himself smiling with tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi.

But after several fans posted in the comments under a snap of the inking to point out that the code was wrong, Balazs admitted there was a dot missing and that Orlando will be getting it fixed at a later date.

The tattooist posted his own snap of the ink, adding: ‘A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed 🙂 (sic)’

Orlando married Flynn’s mother Miranda in 2010, before divorcing on amicable terms in 2013.

The Australian model has since married Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the pair have children Hart, 21 months, and son Myles, who was born last October.

Orlando is currently engaged to marry pop superstar Katy Perry – who he popped the question to last Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, the Never Really Over singer recently joked she ‘can’t afford’ to invite Lionel Richie to their wedding – which is expect to take place in spring.

The 35-year-old singer revealed that her American Idol co-stars Lionel and Luke Bryan won’t be attending her wedding later this year, joking they were simply too expensive to invite.

Katy – who was married to comedian Russell Brand between 2010 and 2012 – laughed: ‘I can’t afford them! Like I said I can’t afford them.

‘I mean, no. I mean, look … They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I’m out getting married again.’

The singer also opened up about the progress of her wedding planning, insisting she’s not a ‘bridezilla’.

She shared: ‘I’m actually like a, not a bridezilla. I call myself, like, a bridechilla. I’m like, “I’m kinda chill.”

‘But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.’