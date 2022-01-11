Ortega is sworn in as Nicaragua’s president for the fourth time.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega is sworn in for the fourth time.

Just hours before Nicaragua’s president takes office, the EU and the US impose sanctions on the country’s government.

Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega took the oath of office late Monday to begin his fourth term as president after winning a landslide victory in presidential elections.

The presidential elections in this Central American country were held in November.

Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) received at least 74.99 percent of the vote in the election last year.

Ortega is set to be the country’s president until 2027.

High-ranking officials from Venezuela, Cuba, and Honduras, as well as representatives from China, Iran, and Russia, were present at the inauguration ceremony in Managua.

The EU and the US had imposed sanctions on Nicaragua’s government just hours before the president took office for the fourth time.

According to a European Council statement, Ortega’s daughter and son, who are allegedly close to the government, as well as five other individuals, have been sanctioned for “undermining democracy” and “human rights abuses.”

The Nicaraguan National Police, the Supreme Electoral Council, and the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Postal Services were all sanctioned as well.

Six government officials were also sanctioned by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, including two generals, the defense minister, and officials from the telecommunications regulator.

Nicaragua has been mired in a political and social crisis since April 2018, exacerbated by a presidential election that the international community has branded as neither free nor fair.

MerveAydogan is the author of this piece.