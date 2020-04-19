Orthodox Easter celebrations run in Russia without authorities and without parishioners

The Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox ChurchKiril officiated last night at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow the Easter mass in the absence of parishioners and the country’s authorities due to the coronavirus epidemic. Unlike in previous years, the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, and the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, and the mayor of the capital, Sergey Sobianin, did not attend religious services.

The same trend has been followed in most of the country’s churches, despite the fact that in some places in the liturgies a certain number of believers, who have been advised to keep the safety distance. And that the authorities had asked the dioceses to call their faithful to follow the masses on television and pray from home. In any case, as reported by Russian agencies, most of the temples across Russia have remained open.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov already announced on Saturday that Putin He would not go to mass in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and would stay in his palace in Novo-Ogariovo, on the outskirts of Moscow, where he has been confined for the whole of April. “The president will not go to the temple and will remain at home. As you know, he now lives and works at the Novo-Ogariovo State Residence. In the afternoon, the president will light a candle in a small chapel on the palace estate, “said Peskov.

What the top Russian leader did do was congratulate the Russians on the occasion of the Orthodox easter and take advantage to give encouragement. In a message recorded in Novo-Ogariovo and broadcast by the main television channels, Putin emphasizes that “this year Easter is celebrated amid essential forced restrictions to combat the spread of the disease.”

In his opinion, “together, by joining forces, we will solve all problems and for this we have everything, a strong and healthy economy, scientific potential, the necessary equipment and a highly professional base in the field of medical care.”

The Russian president also argued that “we are carefully analyzing the experience of other countries, we actively interact with our foreign friends and colleagues, we understand what is happening, we recognize the risks, we know what to do in any scenario and we do what is necessary by acting with forecast”.

Putin praised the work of the authorities In the current situation that, according to him, “works at a good pace and in an orderly and responsible manner.” “The situation is fully under control … there is no doubt that we are going to worthily overcome this challenge,” he assured.

However, according to the Russian newspaper ‘Kommersant’ “twenty-eight regions of the country have turned out to be unprepared to face the pandemic.” This is the conclusion of an audit carried out last month by the Russian Ministry of Civil Protection, whose data indicates that such territorial entities suffer acute lack of masks, suits and gloves of protection for health personnel as well as coronavirus tests, respirators and other equipment.

For its part, the Moscow City Council prepares from the 22nd to fine all those motorists who, after having received the corresponding safe-conduct with the QR code for work, medical reasons or justified motivation, they have not also registered the registration of their vehicle in the monitoring system organized through the web mos.ru.

For this, according to Sobianin, “road cameras will be used to verify that those who travel by car have the passes.” If any camera captures that the registration of a car is not registered in mos.ru “they will automatically issue the sanction,” warned the mayor of the capital. Military, security officials, lawyers and journalists must also register their means of transport. Even public transport passes must appear nominally in the City Council database. Otherwise they will not work. Taxi drivers are obliged to verify that their clients carry the pass or they will be the ones who receive the fine.

Meanwhile, the pandemic in Russia continues to expand. In the last 24 hours, in Russia, 6,060 new cases of coronavirus have been detected, which represents a rebound of 1,275 infections compared to the previous day, the largest so far. The total in the country as a whole stands at 42,853 infected and 361 deceased. Russia is already the tenth place in the world in number of infected. In Moscow 3,570 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered since Saturday, bringing the total to 24,324 sick and 176 to the death toll.