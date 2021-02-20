Osaka beats Serena Williams to advance to Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Australian Open on Thursday, ending the American’s bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka, who also beat Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final, will now play either Jennifer Brady of the United States or the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in Saturday’s final, as the Japanese seeks to win her fourth Grand Slam title.

Williams had the better of the contest early on, winning the first two games.

But Osaka soon collected herself and embarked on a five-game winning run to seal the first set.

Williams seemed rattled by her loss in the first set and played poorly in the second, allowing Osaka to see out an easy win. Enditem