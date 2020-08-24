Oscar fuels Shanghai SIPG past Beijing Guoan in Chinese Super League

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Oscar dos Santos Emboaba Junior played a leading role as Shanghai SIPG edged Beijing Guoan 2-1 in the sixth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) here on Saturday, making Shanghai the only team without any loss so far this season.

Beijing broke the deadlock 13 minutes after the kick-off. After receiving a long-distance pass from Zhang Xizhe on the midfield, defender Wang Gang converted a precise cross to Cedric Bakambu, who smashed in a volley to make it 1-0 for Beijing.

Shanghai made a comeback 14 minutes later. Thanks to Oscar’s free-kick from the left flank, Wang Shenchao contributed a header to find the equalizer for his team.

The decisive moment came in the 75th minute when Oscar launched an attack with a diagonal pass. Austrian midfielder Marko Arnautovic skillfully made a slight kick to give the ball back to Oscar, who calmly drove the ball to the net with a tap-in.

“We are very happy to seal the victory in such a tough game. Today we have fans with us. I think they are an essential part of the game who inspired us a lot. I want to dedicate this victory to them,” said Wang Shenchao.

Shanghai notched the top position of Group B after the game, while Beijing ranked second. Enditem