Oscar-nominated film opens Budapest International Documentary Film Festival

BUDAPEST, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The sixth Budapest International Documentary Film Festival (BIDF) opened here on Monday, featuring the best documentaries around the world, including three Oscar-nominated work.

The BIDF will be held at the Cinema City Arena in the Hungarian capital through Feb. 2, during which 59 works will be screened, according to the organizers.

The opening film for the festival is the Oscar-nominated environmentalist film Honeyland, from North Macedonia.

This film centers around the last female bee-hunter in Europe, who must save the bees and return the natural balance when a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood.

The BIDF will also host a number of film-creators and hold discussions, including the brainstorming event called Storybridge Budapest.