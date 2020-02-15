Oscars 2020 $100k nominees’ goodie bag includes Antarctic trip

Stars attending this Sunday’s Oscars in Los Angeles will be treated to a gift bag worth over $100,000, containing everything from beauty treatments to luxury holidays.

Today on This Morning, Hollywood reporter Sam Rubin, took a look inside the ‘Everyone Wins’ nominee gift bag, created provided to the Academy by Los Angeles-based marketing company Distinctive Assets.

He told how some lucky stars will receive a 12-day trip for two on the world’s first ultra-luxury expedition yacht — the Scenic Eclipse as well as Biodegradable Bust support tape by Yen the Label.

Among the 75 gifts in the swag bag are a hammock from Wise Owl Outfitters, a break at one of California’s leading spas Golden Door; a 24 carat gold Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus and up to $25,000 of treatments and cosmetic procedures from Upper East Side cosmetologist, Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Here, we reveal some of the most expensive – and quirky – gifts the A-list will reportedly be treated to this weekend.

Stars will be able to take a 12-day trip to the Antarctic on ultra-luxury yacht, the Scenic Eclipse, which carries only 228 passengers.

The boat is the first foray into ocean cruising for Australian company Scenic, long known for luxury tours and river ships, and was christened by Dame Helen Mirren.

The cutting-edge boat features its own helicopters, 114 cabins, and a $10,000-per-night, two-bedroom Owner’s Penthouse Suite which spreads across 2,659 square feet.

If traveling to the Antarctic wasn’t enough, celebrities can head off on a trip to a warmer location with their five-day holiday to Waikiki, Hawaii.

Stars will stay in the Waikiki Beachcomber, a new wellness hotel, which provides poolside yoga, rotating art exhibits and is steps from iconic Waikiki Beach.

Guests will be able to take part in spa rituals, visit the hotel’s farm-to-table brewpub or enjoy a night of cultural celebration at its Magic of Polynesia show

Stars need never worry about wardrobe malfunctions again, because their bags also includes Bust support tape by Yen the Label.

The tape is 95 per cent sustainable and organic eco-friendly cotton, with no genetically modified seeds and is 5 per cent Spandex to give celebs the stretch and strong support they need.

According to the product’s website, it is a sensitive body adhesive that’s nylon and latex free, hypoallergenic and can even be reused

If the other luxury holidays didn’t win over the stars, they also have a chance to have a stay at The Faro Cumplida.

The active lighthouse hosts up to eight guests in three private suites and is located on the Canary Island of La Palma, and it’s the first getaway of its kind in Spain.

After the stress of the big day, stars are bound to need some pampering, and can now enlist $25,000 worth of help of New York-based cosmetologist Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Dr. Konstantin is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in artful treatment of the aging face, eyelids, and neck.

The cosmetologist is one of the busiest facial plastic surgeons in Manhattan provide both surgical and nonsurgical facial rejuvenation treatments.

Nominees will also receive a Soma’s Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe which retails for $218 in the UK and is made from 100 per cent silk.

The design was originally designed for the brand’s first collection in 2004, but was later recreated it for its limited-edition Heritage collection, 15-years later.

They will also receive a Somainnofit smart-fit bra, which is able to give specific measurements to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Stars will also get to try a tasting set of Coda Signature’s chocolate edibles for eight, infused with C02-extracted cannabis oil.

The brand’s signature chocolate bars are made from ethically-sourced cacao and includes flavours such as Fire and Orange, maple and pecan and coffee and doughnuts.

The tasting kit will end with a specially-made dessert inspired by the individual nominee’s favourite flavours.

The celebrities will also receive a Royal Crown Chakra Bath Bomb 24-karat Gold Full Moon Charged Amethyst with Organic Hyaluronic Acid, from Hotsy Totsy Haus.

The bomb includes ingredients such as Brazillian purple clay, buckhorn and oat kernel extract coconut milk, aloe, and organic hyaluronic acid.

The website claims: ‘As you lower the bath bomb into a warm, drawn bath, feel your anxiety, fears, and spiritual obstacles dissipate in a wake of lavender oil-infused, moon-charged water’.