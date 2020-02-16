Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese ‘sleepy’ as Eminem performs

Eminem took to the Oscar stage on Sunday night for a surprise of his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself, and Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese was not impressed.

The 77-year-old director of The Irishman looked to be falling asleep during Eminem’s performance, which several Oscar viewers noticed.

One fan, @Thafnine, commented that, ‘Scorsese looks like he regrets everything after Eminem came on stage.’

The segment began with a montage of memorable songs from hit movies, before Eminem took to the stage to perform Lose Yourself, which won Best Original Song for 8 Mile in 2003, though many were confused since Eminem’s performance was not announced beforehand.

The performance was met with surprise from most in attendance at the Dolby Theatre, 17 years after his Oscar win, but that year, he didn’t perform at the ceremony.

Shortly after the performance, Eminem himself took to Twitter to address his performance, and apologize for the ‘delay.’

‘Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here,’ Eminem said, while including a photo of Barbra Streisand announcing the Lose Yourself win in 2003.

Another fan, @1youngjonathan, was one of many fans who compared Scorsese’s apparent boredom with Eminem’s performance with his distaste of Marvel movies.

‘Scorsese loves Eminem as much as he enjoys watching Marvel movies,’ the Twitter user joked.

Canadian reporter Courtney Theriault added another shot of Scorsese, stating, ‘Martin Scorsese dislikes in order: Marvel movies, Eminem, editing movies,’ with the hashtags #Eminem #Oscar2020 #Osars2020.

Washington Post reporter Dave Jorgenson made fun of the Oscar director for cutting away to Scorsese, stating, ‘Eminem: *delivers an amazing performance* Director: “Let’s show Martin Scorsese.’

Twitter user @erinfitzsloan added ‘Pls tell me someone has gifs of Scorsese reacting to Eminem.’

Others like @braedwhipple pointed out others like Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel, who seemed quite confused, stating, ‘Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel is everyone wondering why Eminem is performing at the #Oscars.’

Another fan, @JordanApps, stated, ‘Eminem performing at the Oscars in 2020. I … just,’ along with a photo of Rosie O’Donnell.

Emimen’s performance was not announced beforehand like all of the other songs nominated in the Best Original Song category.

Here are all the audience reactions to Eminem’s surprise #Oscar performance… 😂😂pic.twitter.com/zO4YFSGTkO

Entertainment journalist Eric Vespe added, ‘Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year’s best short film winner.’

Twitter user Coy Jandreau joked, ‘I think Martin Scorsese finally died. I’m afraid this is how we killed Marty,’ after Scorsese was seen with his eyes closed.

Another Twitter user, @SteveDoesnt, joked, ‘Huge opportunity missed by @Eminem at the #Oscars tonight when he didn’t replace ‘mom’s spaghetti’ with ‘Martin Scorsese.’

Other fans joked that Scorsese couldn’t seem to stay awake for a three-minute song, when, ironically, he made a three and a half hour movie.

‘Scorsese expects us to stay awake for a three hour movie but he can take a nap during a 3 minute Eminem song?’ said @IthamarEnriquez.

@drlouisebanks compared ‘Martin Scorsese reacting to Eminem vs reaciton to Bong Joon-ho,’ with photos of both, with Scorsese looking quite dour during Eminem’s song and quite happy during Bong Joon-ho’s speech.

Comedian and actor Travon Free said, ‘That cutaway to Martin Scorsese during Eminem rapping was incredible.”

Jim Richards added, ‘Scorsese… Night still early for a guy who makes 3 1/2 hour movie,’ while adding a photo of the director during Eminem’s performance.

James Brosher joked, ‘Can’t wait to read Martin Scorsese’s @nytimes Op-Ed explaining why he didn’t like the Eminem performance at the #Oscars,’ referring to the director’s Op-Ed about his comments about Marvel movies.

@Lyricoldrap added, ‘Martin Scorsese has no clue who Eminem is right now lol #TheOscars.’

Tyrone James added, ‘Martin Scorsese is every parent when they hear their child listening to Eminem.’

Tyler Myer joked that the photo of Scorsese with his eyes seemingly closed was, ‘Martin Scorsese rocking out to Eminem. #Oscars’

Among the other reactions to Eminem’s performance were Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, who seemed rather confused.

Idina Menzel bobbed her head to the music, but she seemed rather befuddled about the whole thing as well.

Brie Larson and her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz were all smiles, with Allan-Blitz rocking out.

Here are all the audience reactions to Eminem’s surprise #Oscar performance… 😂😂pic.twitter.com/zO4YFSGTkO

In the Heights star Anthony Ramos was singing to the music while bobbing his head during the performance.

Shia LaBeouf was looking behind him during the performance, seated next to his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zach Gottsagen.

Zazie Beetz and Kelly Marie Tran were seen rocking out and singing to the lyrics during Eminem’s performance.

Gal Galdot also sang along to Eminem’s hit song from her seat.

When Eminem won his Oscar in 2003, he actually won the gold statuette before Scorsese picked up his first award.

Scorsese had been nominated for seven Oscars for both writing and directing over the years, but he didn’t win his first Oscar until 2007, when he won Best Director for The Departed, which would go on to win Best Picture.

The filmmaker is nominated for two awards this year, Best Director and Best Picture for his heralded Netflix drama The Irishman.

Eminem, 47, released his 11th studio album, Music to be Murdered By, in January, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The rapper became the first artist ever to have 10 consecutive albums debut at the top spot on the Billboard 200 album charts.

The rapper released the music video to Darkness alongside the full album.

Scorsese is currently in pre-production on his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which has Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert De Niro attached to star.

The film is based on David Grann’s book of the same name, following members of the Osage Tribe who are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, which lead to an FBI investigation by J. Edgar Hoover.

The filmmaker is also slated to direct a biopic about U.S. president Teddy Roosevelt, simply entitled Roosevelt.