Oscars 2020 red carpet: Kristin Cavallari channels Grace Kelly

Many a little girl dreams of one day growing up to be Elsa or Ariel.

And Kristin Cavallari had her real-life princess moment as she stepped onto the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

Taking inspiration from vintage Grace Kelly – who of course became Princess of Monaco by marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956 – she wore a strapless powder blue dress with a perfectly chosen diamond necklace and matching earrings.

The TV host married the best of Grace’s most memorable looks – from her chiffon Grecian-style gown in Alfred Hitchcok’s 1955 movie To Catch A Thief, to the star’s ruched, satin look at the 1954 Oscars.

She shared a picture of herself striking a Kelly pose to her Instagram account, captioned simply ‘Oscars’.

Kristin was on the carpet early so she could do a pre-show for E! Earlier the Very Cavallari star.

Her hair was parted in the middle and worn down in soft waves as her makeup was intense with black lined eyes and a pink lip. She had taken to social media to reveal she had her highlights done the day before. And the Hills vet also filmed her team doing her makeup.

By arriving early, she beat the rain – with a sudden downpour causing pandemonium as rain leaked onto the carpet.

Puddles formed on the plastic sheeting covering the carpet. Crews of workmen in tuxedos went around with long poles to tip the vats of water put of harms way. ‘It’s a mess that’s for sure,’ an Academy spokesman lamented as he surveyed the scene. Photographers and TV cameramen were drenched as rain cascaded down the covering into the media pens.

Someone joked that there was still time for stars to bring umbrellas and raincoats . ‘It’s water torture,’ an Academy spokeswomen said.

They were arriving for a night that could be a historic one in Hollywood’s history – with the potential that for the first time a foreign language film could win Best Picture.

The Korean phenomenon Parasite, nominated in total for a whopping six Oscars, is nominated for the top category, alongside 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Joker, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women and Jojo Rabbit.

Along with watching the usual array of excited, emotional and occasionally yawn-inducing awards thank you speeches, guests will be entertained by performances from Elton John and Idina Menzel – who both perform tracks nominated for Best Original Song – and Billie Eilish.

The later, the multi-Grammy winning teen breakout star of 2019, has been tasked with creating the eagerly awaited Bond theme for the 25th movie, No Time To Die.

And while Billie has given no hint of what her ‘special’ Oscars performance will entail, fans are naturally hoping it will be the first preview of the new Bond track.