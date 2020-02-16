Oscars 2020: The 10 best Academy Awards dresses of all time

Angelina Jolie always turns heads on red carpets, but this look from the 2004 Oscars has gone down as one of the most famous in the award ceremony’s history.

The Monroe-esque white satin dress with a plunging neckline was designed by Marc Bouwer for the 76th Academy Awards for Angelina, then aged 28.

Angelina wasn’t nominated for any awards that year, but did wear the striking dress to present the prize for Best Art Direction. Four years earlier, Angelina had worn the same designer to pick her Best Supporting Actress gong.

In the 16 years since, the gown has been touted by many fashion editors as one of the best red carpet dresses of all time, with many saying it was a redefining moment for Jolie’s style, emphasising the dresses minimalism while praising the now mother-of-six for pulling off such a difficult fabric.

Coming in second place was Kate Hudson’s 2003 Oscar look.

The Oscar-nominated actress looked red carpet-ready in this stunning, princess-like pale gold gown.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn paired the look with a small clutch bag and dazzling jewellery, as she presented the award for Best Technical Achievement.

No stranger to the best dressed lists, Keira Knightley sported one of her most iconic looks at the 87th Academy Awards.

The star, who was nominated for her role in The Imitation Game at the time, wore the floral maternity number by Valentino with a chic headband and minimal jewellery.

She stole the show in her romantic tulle gown, which was hand-embroidered with delicate flowers and words.

The design house’s main inspiration for the SS15 garment was Marc Chagall, the Russian-French artist who travelled between St Petersburg and Paris before World War One.

Clearly a great year for red carpet fashion, 2004’s Oscars also saw Charlize Theron sport a stunning Gucci gown.

The star, who took home a Best Actress gong on the same night, channelled classic Hollywood glamour in the glittering gown.

A nod to cinema’s greats, Chalize styled her hair in a short, curled bob, drawing comparisons to Marilyn Monroe.

Known for her infallible sense of style, Beyonce’s red carpet looks never disappoint.

Arguably, the most famous of all time is her black velvet Versace gown from the 2005 Oscars.

The critically-acclaimed artist performed three songs during the ceremony, in a year where Million Dollar Baby swept the board with awards.

Then aged just 23, Beyonce paired the stunningly simple number with a glittering clutch bag and statement earrings, turning many a head.

While most of the dresses topping the list come in neutral or monotoned colours, Nicole Kidman’s fiery red look from the 79th Academy awards takes its place at sixth on the list.

The Balenciaga dress put a twist on a classic halter neck design by adding a big bow around the neck.

Nicole paired the look with a cream clutch bag bedazzled with pearls.

Mila Kunis stole the show when she arrived on the Oscars red carpet in Elie Saab.

The actress starred in one of the year’s most iconic films, Black Swan, but will no doubt be remembered for this lavender chiffon gown as well as her acting prowess.

The gown showed off her svelte figure with a tiered lace detailing and groisgrain ribbon waist. Styling to perfection, Mila teamed the Haute Couture gown with silver jewels.

Rosamund Pike lost out on the Best Actress award to Julianne Moore in 2015 but the star’s Givenchy haute couture gown has a place in fashion history.

Designed by Riccardo Tisci, the strapless Guipure lace gown ensured that she stood out from the crowd at the 87th annual celebration of film.

Standing tall in a pair of heeled sandals, which were perfectly matched to her elegant dress, the Gone Girl star showed off her toned pins with a thigh-high split located at the centre of the gown.

Rosamund’s gown also featured satin inserts which made up a corset that was visible when the actress turned her back to the cameras to show off the beautiful design.

Gwyneth Paltrow was just 26 when she picked up her Best Actress gong for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

Now the owner of lifestyle company Goop, back then Gwyneth stunned in the baby pink girl-next-door look by Ralph Lauren as she picked up the award at the 1999 Oscars.

The look was widely compared to dresses worn by fashion icon Grace Kelly, and has indeed stood the test of time to be considered one of the best looks in Academy Award history 20 years on.

Sneaking it at number ten is Marion Cotillard’s stunning 2010 gown. Marion was a vision in white when she wore a mermaid-esque Jean Paul Gaultier gown to the 80th Academy Awards, where she was crowned Best Actress for her role as troubled singer Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose.

Taking fishtail very literally, the off-white gown had an added scaly texture, with a corset framing Marion’s hourglass figure – a silhouette synonymous with Gaultier.