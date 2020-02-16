Oscars: James Corden and Rebel Wilson wear CATS costumes

Cats clawed its way to the Oscars after all.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson hit the stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday dressed as their characters from the critically savaged adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Rebel, 39, and James, 41, did a little dance in their massive cat costumes, earning a huge round of applause from the audience.

‘Nobody knows, better than us, the importance of good visual effects,’ they joked.

The duo had a groomer backstage brushing out their coats before the appearance. Ever the comic, Corden let out a bemused sigh and said, ‘This is it, this is … show biz.’

After introducing the candidates but before revealing the winner, Corden and Wilson took turns batting around the stage mic as if it were a cat toy, spending a straight ten seconds amusing themselves.

Tom Hanks and especially his wife Rita Wilson were thoroughly enjoying the duo’s antics, as were Bombshell co-stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie.

Saturday Night Live hunk Colin Jost laughed and clapped, while his fiancee Scarlett Johanssen, who is nominated for two acting awards, smiled politely.

They eventually got around to presenting Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy the best visual effects prize for 1917.

The Oscar technician who operates the pop-up mic re-calibrated and tested it during the next commercial break and said it seemed to be fine, though he was keeping a close eye on it. ‘They really beat the crap out of it,’ he said.

After it was all done and they came offstage, Wilson said, ‘Now I’ve got to get back in my regular makeup.’

Before it was even released Cats repeatedly went viral online for its bizarre visuals, with a new round of mockery every time another trailer was released.

Cats lost over $20 million, making $71,856,860 in theaters globally against a budget of $95,000,000.

The movie came up completely empty-handed at the Oscars even for its original song Beautiful Ghosts by Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

However it was nominated for nine Golden Raspberry Awards, a parody show honoring the worst offenders in each category.

Rebel is nominated for worst supporting actress in a category that includes Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy in the same movie.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, have nominated James in the category of worst supporting actor as well.

Cats is up for worst picture, worst director and worst screenplay – and also has two nominations in the category of worst screen combo.

One of these is for ‘Jason Derulo & His CGI-Neutered “Bulge,”‘ and the other is for ‘Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs’.

Rebel plays Jennyanydots the Gumbie Cat and James plays Bustopher Jones in the movie from Tom Hooper, director of best picture Oscar winner The King’s Speech.

Along with Taylor, Rebel and James, the starry cast includes Ian McKellen, Jason Derulo and English ballerina Francesca Hayward.

The role of faded ‘glamour cat’ Grizabella, who sings the show’s famous ballad Memory, has gone to Jennifer Hudson, who gave an Oscar-winning performance in the 2006 film of the 1982 musical Dreamgirls.

Judi – whose musical theater history includes playing Sally Bowles in the original London run of Cabaret – was also in the film, as was Idris Elba.

Based on Old Possum’s Book Of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, the stage show Cats opened in the West End in 1981 before crossing the Atlantic the following year and temporarily becoming the longest-running musical in the history of Broadway.

It was eventually overtaken by The Phantom Of The Opera, which like Cats was a Cameron Mackintosh production with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Cameron was also behind the original production of Les Miserables, the 2012 film of which was directed by Cats’ Tom Hooper.