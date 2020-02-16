Oscars: Steve Martin and Chris Rock joke about diversity fail

Steve Martin and Chris Rock roasted Amazon founder Jeff Bezos during the Oscars on Sunday, poking fun at the Amazon boss’s personal life as they addressed the lack of diversity among the nominees at this year’s award’s ceremony.

The comedians took aim at the billionaire’s messy split from his now ex-wife MacKenzie, joking that Bezos thought best picture nominated film ‘Marriage Story’ was a comedy.

Bezos, the richest man in the US, began publicly dating journalist and actress Lauren Sanchez, shortly after announcing the divorce.

When spotted in the audience at the awards Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Rock proclaimed, ‘Jeff Bezos is here!’

Martin responds, ‘Oh wow, great actor.’

Bezos, appearing to hold his breath as the sketch began, breaks out into a laugh of relief when Martin delivers the sarcastic remark.

Rock continued, saying, ‘Now, he’s got cash. When he writes a check, the banks bounce.’

The audience laughs while Bezos’ reaction remains off camera.

Rock then points out, ‘Jeff Bezos is so rich, he got divorced, and he’s still the richest man in the world.’

The camera cuts to Bezos who starts laughing and then stops, looking a bit awkward at the barb.

As he is having a laugh with Martin and the audience, it’s clear Rock isn’t done with Bezos.

‘He saw “Marriage Story” and thought it was a comedy’ says Rock, as Bezos and audience laugh and have to let the moment sink in when they realize how deeply cutting the joke was.

The camera cuts from Bezos to Marriage Story stars Adam Driver and Laura Dern, with Dern wiping away tears.

Rock asks if Martin wants to add anything more to the bit.

‘No, I like getting my packages on time,’ Martin quips.

The lack of diversity among the nominees in this year’s Oscars also would be pointed out by the comedians as they helped start the show following a song and dance performance by Janelle Monae.

Rock jokes that Martin backstage commented about Monae’s performance, saying ‘JLo’s killing it, two weeks in a row,’ in a joke reference to suggest he confused Monae with actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, who also had performed at the Super Bowl a week before.

Both funnymen hosted the Oscars before, prompting Martin to note the appearance of both of them together on Sunday was a ‘demotion’.

Spotting Brad Pitt in the audience before he would later win his Oscar for best supporting actor for the Quentin Tarantino film, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Martin pointed out the white actor.

‘Oh my God, there’s Brad Pitt!’ cried out Martin, who also is white. ‘It’s like looking in the mirror.’

In discussing so many great directors this year, Martin states, ‘I thought there was something missing on the list this year.’

‘Vaginas?’ Rock says in response, and the audience erupts in applause.

Martin later points out Cynthia Erivo, who played Harriet Tubman, the abolitionist and political activist who helped hide US slaves escaping to freedom in the the film ‘Harriet,’ and who was the only person of color nominated at this year’s awards ceremony.

‘Cynthia did such a great job hiding black people that the academy got her to hide all the black nominees,’ said Rock.