Oscars turns political from get-go as Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt gives cringe shoutout to Bolton in Trump impeachment trial

The Academy Awards went political straight away as the night’s first winner, Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt, ‘joked’ his 45-second acceptance speech was ’45 seconds longer’ than the Senate gave John Bolton in impeachment trial.

Less than 20 minutes into Sunday night’s ceremony, Pitt decided to mention the elephant in the room – President Donald Trump.

While Hollywood award shows have been increasingly criticized for political tirades by filmmakers, that didn’t stop celebrities at the 92nd Academy Awards from continuing the trend.

“I only get 45 seconds, but that’s 45 seconds longer than than the Senate gave John Bolton,” Pitt said at one point after winning the Best Supporting Actor award for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

Congratulations, Brad Pitt.”They told me I only have 45 seconds up here — which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#Oscars2020pic.twitter.com/i7ctBfokd3 — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 10, 2020

Democrats were hugely disappointed with Bolton, the former US national security adviser, not being called as a witness in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which ultimately failed.

Pitt was quickly criticized on Twitter for putting his Trump dig at the top of his speech, even ahead of mentioning his own children.

Brad Pitt gave a shout out to his all-important kids … but he had to take an anti-Trump swipe first!#Priorities#Oscars — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) February 10, 2020

The rest of Pitt’s speech was thankfully free of politics, with the actor giving a shout out to his ‘Hollywood’ director Tarantino and the filmmakers who gave him his own start in the industry.

i have to hand it to Brad Pitt for coming up with that brave political statement extemporaneously, without any help from various speech-writing agencies that his people definitely did not contact. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 10, 2020

