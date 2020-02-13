OSCE welcomes commitment of conflicting parties in Donbass to Minsk agreements

MINSK, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The conflicting parties in Donbass demonstrate their commitment to the Minsk agreements, Heidi Grau, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) special envoy in the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, said on Wednesday.

They demonstrate their commitment to the Minsk agreements, but the resolution of the conflict still requires efforts and political will of the sides, Grau told local media following the contact group’s meeting in Minsk.

The security subgroup considered proposals of the sides to choose additional areas for separating forces and assets, the envoy said.

The humanitarian affairs subgroup discussed ways to ensure effective search for missing persons as well as possibility of opening new checkpoints at the contact line, Grau said.

The economic subgroup discussed issues of pensions and water supply in Donbass.

The political subgroup discussed issues of the special status of Donbass areas as well as the implementation of the Steinmeier Formula in the Ukrainian legislation, Grau said.

The next meeting of the contact group will take place on Feb. 26.