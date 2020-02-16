Osher Gunsberg says coal-powered stations are like using an old Nokia 3210 instead of an iPhone

Building coal-fired power stations is as futile as using an old Nokia 3210 mobile instead of opting for a modern iPhone, Osher Gunsberg claimed.

The Bachelor host, who has become a vocal environmental activist, criticised the push by some MPs to increase Australia’s coal capacity.

He slammed politicians for not focusing on modernisation in the energy industry, saying it was equivalent to ‘playing Snake forever’.

Speaking on Q&A about the $70 billion industry, he said: ‘If they were selling us mobile phones, they’d be saying the Nokia 3210 is the only phone we’ll ever need.

‘I’m telling you that we are — as a country exporting coal — we are Nokia with a 3210 thinking people will only ever want to play Snake forever, and the iPhone is coming.’

On Saturday, the government unveiled a $4 million study with Shine Energy, which will consider building a new coal-fired power plant in Collinsville, Queensland.

Defending the industry back in January against climate change protests, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said many rely on coal to provide for their families.

He said that closing down the coal sector would be akin to ‘pulling out the rug from regional communities’.

‘It is important to communities across the country,’ Mr Morrison said.

‘Our government’s plan is to meet and beat emissions reductions targets, without putting taxes on people, putting up electricity prices and pulling out the rug from regional communities who depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

‘We will continue to maintain a balanced approach to make sure it is in Australia’s interest.’

But former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull slammed some politicians’ desire to underwrite new stations, calling it ‘nuts’.

‘There is no economic basis on which to build a coal-fired power station in Australia, any longer,” he told Sky News.

‘Those people who are advocating the government should fund coal-fired power are basically making the case for higher emissions and higher energy prices and that is nuts.”

Gunsberg, who also hosts the Bachelorette, also revealed suffering from ‘climate anxiety’ contributed to his mental health breakdown.

He said he had ‘psychosis’ and ‘paranoid delusions’ impact by worrying about the environment.

‘As someone who has suffered incredible climate anxiety, I had episodes of psychosis that manifested as paranoid delusions,’ he said.

‘I was on two different kinds of antipsychotics and was seeing things, it was horrible.’

Responding to a young woman who was worried about the future of the planet, he said being anxious about the environment was a ‘completely ordinary reaction’

‘I can say to you, you’re not alone and when you know what you know, it’s a completely ordinary normal reaction to have when you look at what is coming,’ he added.

Coal is worth around $70 billion to the Australian economy, with experts fearing electricity prices would shoot up if it were to close.

The presenter also criticised the government’s plan to use carryover credits to meet its emissions targets.

Also known as Kyoto carryover credits, they are a carbon accounting measure which allow countries to count historical emission reductions towards its current targets.

But using them is controversial, with the likes of New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden and Denmark ruling them out.

They are used by Russia and Ukraine, who hope to carry over billions of tonnes of carbons towards their Paris Climate Agreement targets.

‘Trying to say the Kyoto credits work is like … saying to my current wife, “I did heaps of dishes in my first marriage, so I don’t need to do the dishes in this one”,’ Gunsberg said.

Gunsberg said found comfort in making small changes in his life – such as driving an electric car and using an electric bike.

He has suffered with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and alcoholism, and has taken two types of anti-psychotic drug.

Speaking about being plagued with suicidal thoughts, he said: ‘I struggled quite intensely with suicidal thoughts during The Bachelor season two, the Blake Garvey season.

‘I was riding my bicycle to work, which was at a beautiful mansion on Hunters Hill, and I’d be having vivid, really shocking images of all these houses on the water just inundated — everything’s underwater, everyone’s panicking.’