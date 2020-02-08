Osram reports Q1 net profit of 1 mln euros and confirms…

BERLIN, Feb 6 – German lighting group Osram on Thursday reported a profit after tax of 1 million euros in its first quarter – compared with a loss of 5 million euros a year ago – and confirmed its guidance for the fiscal year.

The Munich-based company posted a 5.5% increase in revenues to 873 million euros ($960 million) for the quarter that ended in December. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 22.2% to 114 million euros. ($1 = 0.9093 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Douglas Busvine)