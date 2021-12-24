Others disagree with a passenger who criticizes a man for boarding a flight while eating smelly eggs.

A TRAVELLER has slammed a man with a bag of hard boiled eggs who was about to board a flight.

However, members of the public disagree, claiming that the passenger was wrong to complain.

After a user shared a photo of a man sitting at an airport boarding gate with a bag of hard boiled eggs on Reddit, the post received nearly 100 comments.

“Man snacking on a bag of smelly hard boiled eggs while I was waiting for my flight,” the user captioned the photo, using the handle uLow_Currency_990.

The man in question is pictured sitting in a row of chairs, with an open plastic food bag to his left containing at least six eggs.

The traveller may have expected sympathy in the comments, but they did not receive it.

“Let the man eat his eggs,” one person said.

“Sit somewhere else… people next to him are minding their own business,” someone else said.

“Kind of a d*** move to be this upset about someone eating eggs, go sit somewhere else,” a third said.

“Imagine facing real adversity,” a fourth wrote.

If you’re bothered by the man, let him eat his eggs and move away.

He’s just going about his business.”

After bringing a whole box of fried FISH on her flight last month, a woman split opinion.

Passengers have shown poor etiquette in the past by eating stinky snacks on planes.

People were outraged when a passenger propped up their bare feet on the armrest of another flyer.

Another passenger enraged passengers when she draped her hair over the back of her seat on a flight, blocking the tray table of the person sitting behind her.