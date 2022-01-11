Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing takes on the role of musical matchmaker in the new dating show Romeo and Duet.

Oti Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing hosts a new dating show called Romeo and Duet, in which she plays a musical matchmaker.

Singles can now apply to be serenaded.

As she prepares to take the reins on brand new ITV dating show Romeo and Duet, world-renowned dance megastar Oti Mabuse will shift her focus from the Rumba to the romantic.

The 31-year-old South African professional dancer and presenter will preside over all of the musical matchmaking mayhem as single love seekers stand on a breathtaking balcony and are serenaded by potential love matches they can only hear.

“I’m so excited to be part of Romeo and Duet,” Oti, who joined the iconic Strictly Come Dancing family in 2015, said of her upcoming television project.

It’s always been a dream of mine to host, so this is a true pinch me moment for me to finally be able to share the news.

“I can’t wait to start! It’s about love with a twist and a showcase of talent; it’s fresh and fun, and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do.”

“My heart is just filled with excited and joy about this announcement,” Oti, who was recently revealed as the newest judge on the Dancing on Ice panel, wrote on Instagram.

I have no idea how to describe how this feels – I still can’t believe it.”

Producers are currently looking for contestants for the upcoming series, so if you’re a singleton reading this article who enjoys singing, you’re in luck.

Fill out the form at goatfilms.submit.comshow3 to apply.

Go to www.sroaudiences.com and search for Romeo and Duet.

