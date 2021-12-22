Our 10-year-old daughter died after participating in the TikTok ‘Blackout’ challenge – check your children’s phones before it’s too late.

Our 10-year-old daughter died after participating in the TikTok ‘Blackout’ challenge – check your children’s phones now before it’s too late.

After her 10-year-old daughter died while participating in the TikTok “Blackout” challenge, a heartbroken mother has spoken out to warn other parents.

Nyla Anderson was found unconscious in her bedroom by Tawainna Anderson on December 12, and she was rushed to a Pennsylvania hospital, but she died.

Nyla’s family, which includes her twin brother Nakye and two other brothers, has expressed shock over her death while they were also at home.

“I’m in a lot of pain,” Tawainna told ABC13.

“This is a never-ending ache.”

It’s right in the middle of my throat.

“I’m in so much pain.”

She has now issued a warning to other parents to keep an eye on their children’s phones and monitor what they are watching on social media.

Nyla, who spoke three languages and was described as bright and fun, was described as a “butterfly” by Tawainna.

“She was everything,” I said.

She was a contented little girl.

“Check your children’s phones,” the distraught mother advised.

“You never know what you’ll find on other people’s phones.”

“You wouldn’t think a ten-year-old would try something like this.”

They’re attempting because they’re children who haven’t been taught otherwise.”

The Blackout Challenge predates social media, but it has grown in popularity in recent months as a result of its popularity on TikTok.

Several other young people’s deaths have already been linked to this dangerous trend.

It can cause a lack of oxygen, which can lead to cardiac arrest and other medical complications such as significant organ damage, including brain damage, according to experts.

The cause of Nyla’s death has yet to be revealed.

“She was in her own bedroom with her family at home,” Elizabeth Wood, a licensed clinical social worker at the local hospital, told ABC.

“However, no one was in the room with her when this happened, so no one could help her.”

The best action parents can take, according to doctors, is to ask their children what they’re watching on their phones.

Nyla’s death follows the July death of another 12-year-old boy who died while participating in the challenge.

Earlier this year, the boy was discovered in an Oklahoma apartment “unresponsive” with “ligature marks” around his neck.

He was taken to the University of Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, but his injuries caused him to die.

Cops believe the boy’s death was caused by the challenge, not a suicide attempt, after speaking with his family.

It happened just a month after a Massachusetts boy died after attempting the challenge.

In Colorado, a 12-year-old boy was kept alive for 19 days on life support…

