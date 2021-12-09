Our asylum system retraumatises child refugees when they arrive and then again when they turn 18 years old.

They ‘enter a complex and often befuddling system,’ according to the findings of a new study into the mental health support available to these child refugees.

Following the recent tragic events in the Channel, which claimed the lives of 27 people, the perilous journeys undertaken by many refugees seeking safety have been brought into sharp focus.

Many will have been victims of smugglers’ mistreatment, or worse, trafficked, which means “earning” their way to Europe through slavery, prostitution, or forced labor.

Their journeys are dangerous, taking months or even years, and the suffering they endure adds to the trauma they have already experienced as a result of fleeing their families, homes, and communities.

The upheaval of leaving loved ones and witnessing tragedy and horror cannot be underestimated for children, particularly unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

I recall a young refugee boy I met in a Calais camp.

He’d fled Aleppo after seeing his father killed by a bomb only a few yards away.

His anguish was obvious.

Their arrival in the UK can also be traumatic because they are in an unfamiliar country with people they don’t understand and without the supportive relationships they had at home.

Years of education will have been missed in many cases.

Regulating sleep and eating habits can take years.

Some people will require expert assistance.

The child needs time to heal and settle.

On arrival in the UK, these children “enter a complex and often befuddling system,” according to the findings of a new study into the mental health support available to these children – Mental Health Support for Child Refugees.

The Home Office, schools, local governments, social workers, the National Health Service’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and Children and Young People’s Services, GPs, paediatricians, psychologists, and third sector organizations such as non-governmental organizations and charities may all be involved in their care.

The report shows that, while there is a wealth of expertise across the country and dedicated professionals play a critical and often transformative role in supporting these children, accessing services that are often overburdened and under-resourced is not always easy.

As a result, there is a lot of support for them.

