Our baby was burned with boiling BLEACH at nursery, and the staff did not call an ambulance, putting him at risk of permanent scarring.

A TERRIFIED family has slammed a nursery for failing to call an ambulance after their baby son was burned by bleach.

After tipping an unattended bucket containing boiling water and bleach on himself, Blake Nilssen received second-degree burns.

Instead of calling an ambulance, the staff at Little Dreams Nursery in Aberdeen left him alone for an hour while they waited for his parents.

The ten-month-old was covered in blisters and screaming when mom Ellie Johnson, 27, and dad Daryl Nilssen, 31, arrived.

All ten of the couple’s complaints against the nursery have been upheld by the Care Inspectorate.

They’ve proposed eight immediate changes, including ensuring that all employees are first-aid trained.

“Blake faces being scarred for life, and now we have a constant fear of not knowing who to trust to look after our son in the future,” the mother said.

“It’s time to close Little Dreams Nursery.”

This is completely inexcusable.”

On November 4, Blake, now one, was in the nursery’s “baby room” when the nightmare began.

When he tried to stand up, he toppled the bucket over, and staff called Ellie to tell her it was just “full of water.”

When she arrived, she was informed that there was a “tiny bit of bleach in the water” and that there was “no urgency.”

When she opened the door, she found her baby naked except for his nappy and vest, his limbs wrapped in cling film and paper towels.

“We opened the door and heard the most horrific screaming,” Ellie said.

“It was a shiver inducing experience.”

Then we realized it was our little boy who had done it.

“There are no words to express the terror we felt at that time.”

“He was screaming, his skin was red all over, and the smell of bleach was overwhelming, with liquid running down his legs and arms from burst blisters.”

Ellie and Daryl snatched the baby and rushed him to A&E, only to discover that he had passed out from the pain on the way.

Medics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary repeatedly rinsed Blake for over 90 minutes in a special shower room.

His blisters were also treated by a plastic surgeon, and his burns were later wrapped in six layers of bandages.

“Blake is now on the road to recovery,” Ellie said, “but it is a long road.”

“We’re focusing now on making sure Blake is happy and healthy, as his physical scars are likely to be permanent – we just hope the mental ones aren’t.”

“However, we still don’t know why a bucket of boiling bleach was left in a baby room. This wasn’t an accident.”

