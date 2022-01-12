Our bathroom has been leaking for seven years, resulting in water all over the place; we’ve now spent three weeks in three different hotels because of it.

Our bathroom has been leaking for 7 YEARS, resulting in water all over the place, and we’ve now spent three weeks in three different hotels.

The problems with Eithne Crowson’s flat began six years ago, when a shower and wet room were installed, according to her and her husband, Martin Crowson.

Martin explained that the bathroom renovations were completed in 2015, but it had been “slowly leaking in there” since then.

“No one could figure out where it came from,” he explained.

He went on to say that they took up the floor in their Manchester home and reinstalled it, but the leak persisted.

“All of the walls were wet.”

“We couldn’t figure out where the mold came from or why it wasn’t drying,” he explained.

The flat began “filling up with water” whenever anyone took a shower.

The lobby’s floor, as well as the wallpaper and Martin’s stamp collection, were all damaged.

They have now been able to diagnose the leak and have it repaired, but the three weeks they spent in three hotels – and then in a flat without a cooker – has led them to label their landlord “heartless.”

The retired couple was relocated to a Travelodge and Premier Inn in Salford and Manchester in December while their flat was being repaired due to leaks and water damage.

Eithne claims she paid for her own meals at the Travelodge.

“There was no way to cook, so we had to pay for our own food there.”

Then they put us in the Premier Inn in the Quays, where they paid for our meals,” she told the Manchester Evening News.

They didn’t have a cooker to begin with, and she claims she was told to microwave ready-to-eat meals.

“They’ve been teasing us,” Eithne explained.

“They’ve treated us like absolute c**p,” her husband Martin, a veteran, said.

They are completely devoid of a heart.

“They’re all devoid of any kind of heart.”

“They don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t care, and they’re completely heartless.”

“Pendleton Together understands the difficulties tenants, especially elderly tenants, face when significant work is required to repair their homes, and this is always our primary consideration,” a spokesperson for Pendleton Together said.

“We have provided significant support to Ms Crowson in order to assist her in overcoming these challenges, and we will continue to communicate with her to provide additional reassurance.”

“We’re sorry she found the experience upsetting, and we’re always willing to…

