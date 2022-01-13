Our beloved BYOB events cannot be tarnished by the Downing Street party.

Our beloved BYOB events must not be tarnished by the Downing Street party.

What better way to describe the transition from work to play than with one of the most well-known British acronyms, ‘BYOB’?

An opening can’s “psst-click.”

The pouring of wine into a glass with a “glug-glug-glug” sound.

Someone whooping after the “pop” of the prosecco bottle.

These are the sounds that we all know mean “hit send or save, and shut down your PC” more than any alarm or formal announcement.

Of course, when I say “we,” I’m referring to Britons, because no one else has such a Pavlovian relationship with alcohol and letting your hair down.

That’s why, when news of the Downing Street garden party broke, the phrase “bring your own booze” in the email invitation was picked up on by almost every headline writer in the country.

It wasn’t the irreverence that bothered me; it wasn’t even the immaturity.

I believe it was because the fact that BYOB means “no longer working” is a national truth.

We Brits, after all, adore a BYOB event.

Unlike wine bars and restaurants, where many of us mix business and pleasure, BYOB entails a park or private space, as well as, let’s be honest, a party.

It entails unlimited alcohol, anywhere from 40 to 100 people, and the best part: you never know who will show up or where things will go.

One hopes the answer isn’t the prime minister and, nearly two years later, the scorn of billions of law-abiding citizens – but you never know, and that’s the fun of a BYOB event.

A house party that ended up at a local cabaret night where I ended up kissing a man dressed as a panda was one such event I attended.

I didn’t marry him, but how many other people have met their future spouses at similarly wild and unpredictable gatherings?

Apart from the hypocrisy and callousness of attending the event while the public died, grieved, and suffered in silence, Boris Johnson is making a mockery of himself by attempting to justify his BYOB gathering as a “work” thing.

