Our Christmas was ruined when thieves stole all of our presents, but generous donations saved the day.

Our Christmas was ruined when thieves stole all of our presents, but kind donations saved the day.

A FAMILY has been overwhelmed by strangers’ kindness after their home was ransacked by heartless thieves just days before Christmas.

Samantha Headland’s two children, aged 11 and 12, were heartbroken when they discovered that all of their belongings had been taken during the raid on their Nottinghamshire home.

When the presents were snatched from the family’s home on Manvers Street in Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday morning, they were wrapped and ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.

Samantha had awoken just before 3 a.m. to use the bathroom when she heard whispering in the living room.

She yelled out, thinking it was the kids, only to see two people dash past the stairwell and out the back door.

The thieves took everything they could, from candy and chocolate to Samsung tablets and even the lateral flow tests that the kids would use when they returned to school.

They also raided her handbag, stealing £50 in cash as well as all of the gifts for the kids, friends, and family.

Samantha and her fiancé were heartbroken after learning that their children had been robbed.

However, the family’s Christmas has been transformed by an outpouring of public generosity.

The community came together to give the kids gifts, vouchers, and money so they could have a reason to celebrate.

The abundance of gifts they received came from local residents, businesses, small local charities, and a church.

Samantha stated that the generous gifts have restored the Christmas joy that they thought had been taken away.

“I can’t ‘thank you all’ enough for all the kindness, support, and generosity you have shown to us,” she told the Nottingham Post.

“We thought Christmas was over for us, but the outpouring of support has been incredible.”

People have treated us like little elves, and it’s been wonderful.

“You wouldn’t expect it because we’re just regular people.”

Thank you all so much; it’s truly incredible.”

The kindness was in the spirit of Christmas, according to Inspector Neil Bellamy of Nottinghamshire Police.

“It’s amazing to see people coming together to support this family and give them a Christmas and gifts for them all to open on the most festive day of the year,” he said.

“I’d like to personally thank everyone who has donated gifts, money, and vouchers to the family, as well as everyone who has left supportive messages.”

It’s wonderful to see.”