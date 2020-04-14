Our Favourite Gadgets to Use When Stuck at Home

With a third of the global population on lockdown, people are left to their own devices – literally – to keep some sanity.

Here at Gizmodo, we asked our staff which gadgets they’re using during shelter-in-place to keep some routine, and sanity, during these grim times. Many were obvious choices (whoever has Animal Crossing: New Horizon out there, send me your Friend Code so I can come for a visit, steal your fruit and dig some holes). And some were quite surprising – my love for my Bodum Coffee Grinder now that my local coffee shop is closed has surprised even me. (I need my caffeine, OK!)

A lot revolved around food – everything from a Keurig for a sense of early morning normalcy, to an air fryer, because fatty foods are often a comfort. Yet there were plenty of non-food gadgets. Reporter Ryan Mandelbaum has taken to shooting pics of birds from their window with their Canon 7D and 70-200mm lens, and reporter Victoria Song disappears into her Kindle Paperwhite, while consumer tech editor Caitlin McGarry actually appreciates her Apple Watch Series 5 yelling at her for not being as active as she used to be, and senior consumer tech editor Alex Cranz likes rocking a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones to drown out the noise of roommates and dogs.

What gadgets are you using to pass the time?

