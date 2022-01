‘Our business has evolved.’ High demand and low volume leave dealership lots nearly empty, but cars are still available.

You might be surprised at what you see, or more accurately, what you don’t see, if you drive past any of Dan Sunderland’s three Sun Motor Cars dealerships on the Carlisle Pike.

Sunderland, who sells BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, said, “If you drove by my dealerships, you would say, ‘Oh my word, there are no cars.”