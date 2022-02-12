Our kids’ school has outright banned meat, and we’re furious. They’ve even told us to pack vegetarian lunches.

PARENTS have blasted a school’s decision to go “meat free” permanently.

Students at Barrowford Primary School in Nelson, Lancashire, are only served vegetarian dinners, and children are discouraged from bringing meat to school in their packed lunches.

The new rule was implemented last year, but it wasn’t until Thursday that parents were notified of the change.

While the school claims that it hasn’t received any complaints about its meals, Facebook is flooded with disgruntled parents.

Zoe Douglas is so enraged by the situation that she is attempting to move her children to a different school.

“It’s all a joke.”

“I’m looking to move mine because I’m tired of that school,” she explained.

“I believe they overlook the fact that vegetarians and vegans must take numerous supplements.”

What supplements are they getting at that school instead?

“Nothing, probably to save money on food.”

She’s also enraged that the new meal plan was implemented “ages ago,” and she’s only now discovered why her daughter came home one day from school talking about the “disgusting” new sausages.

“I only found out this week in an email,” Zoe explained.

“When Amelia bit into her sausage, she exclaimed, ‘eww.’

“Teachers said, ‘Oh, it’s a vegetarian sausage,’ but she didn’t know that before she ordered.”

“For dinner, she settled on mash.”

I’m furious.

Since then, she’s only had packed lunches.”

“I take it these children will never have a Christmas lunch in school again, something that has happened for decades and that all of them look forward to,” another parent, who did not want to be identified, said.

“Rather than forcing our kids to adapt, why not accommodate the veggies, vegans, and whatever else and add to the menu?”

“And to ask parents to pack veggie lunches, not to mention the local farmers, is ludicrous.”

“It’s no surprise that my children are hungry and raid the refrigerator before taking off their shoes.

“When they’re older, they can go vegetarian.”

Others questioned why teachers at the mixed 345-student school felt compelled to “dictate” their students’ diets, while others questioned “what happened to freedom of choice?”

A third said she was “dumbfounded” by the “completely ridiculous” decision, while another said she immediately switched her child to a “meaty” packed lunch.

Some residents are particularly irritated because the school, which is rated “good” by Ofsted, is located on the outskirts of a rural area with agriculture at its heart.

“We have no hope of teaching the younger generation about our food production when primary schools are teaching about it,” livestock buyer Alex Nutter said.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.