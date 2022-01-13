‘Our mother is dying of cancer and lives alone, but the Home Office will not allow her to join us in the UK.’

‘Our mother is dying of cancer and lives alone, but the Home Office won’t let her come to the UK with us.’

Neelam Rahi, who has ovarian cancer, wants to spend her final days in the United Kingdom with her children and grandchildren, but her visa application was denied, with officials telling her that “family visits can continue.”

After officials rejected her request for a visa allowing her to leave India and live with her children in the UK, the terminally ill mother of a Covid mass vaccination center manager was “effectively told she has to die alone by the Home Office.”

Neelam Rahi, 81, is dying of ovarian cancer and wants to spend her final months in England with her daughter Ana Jackson, son Rohit Rahi, an associate professor at the London School of Economics, and grandchildren.

Ms Rahi, who has lived alone since her husband died in 1995, applied for an adult dependent relative (ADR) visa but was denied, with officials stating that she could receive the level of care she required in India.

The Home Office also stated that “family visits could continue” because there were no exceptional circumstances based on human rights or compassion.

Ms Jackson, on the other hand, has already spent several months away from her job and family to care for her mother in Chandigarh, north India, while her brother is scheduled to leave India on Thursday and return home to resume teaching at LSE.

“If our mother is not allowed into the UK, the situation will be really dire for her. She doesn’t have anyone in India who can take care of her physical and emotional needs and keep her motivated,” Ms Jackson, an operational commander with the Cornwall Ambulance Service based at a mass vaccination centre in Wadebridge, told i.

She simply cannot manage on her own, and I’m afraid to say that if neither of us is present, she will perish.

“She’s my mother, and I’d drop everything to be with her, despite the fact that I’m well aware that it may – and almost certainly will – cost me my job.”

Unfortunately, neither of us is able to take time off from work or abandon our spouses for an extended period of time.

“Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, I took five months off to care for our mother.

I am fortunate.

