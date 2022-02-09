‘Our one wish was to start a family,’ says a young woman fighting to use her dead fiance’s frozen sperm.

Ellie Horne and her fiance, Myles, had hoped to start a family together, but she was devastated when he died suddenly after a battle with leukemia.

She is now fighting to have their baby using his frozen sperm.

Ellie Horne and her boyfriend Myles were cuddled up on the sofa, discussing baby names for the children they hoped to have together.

Ellie whispered into her fiance’s ear, “If it’s a boy, we’ll name him Mylo after you, and if it’s a girl, we’ll name her Nora after my nan.”

“We always talked about having children and how we’d both want them one day,” Ellie, 22, of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, says.

“From the moment I met Myles, I knew he was going to be the best father.”

But, despite the fact that Myles’ sperm had been frozen, he died unexpectedly of pneumonia a few months ago after suffering from leukaemia, leaving Ellie not only heartbroken, but also facing the prospect of never having the child they dreamed of together.

“Having a family was our one wish,” Ellie says.

“However, Myles never signed over ownership of his stored sperm because, despite his difficult health situation, death was not something we expected.

I’ve not only lost the love of my life, but I’m also on the verge of losing the opportunity to have our children.”

Ellie and Myles started dating in March of this year, when she was 18 and he was 22.

It was “love at first sight,” she says.

Myles was 20 years old when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Myles, on the other hand, was in the middle of his recovery and doing exceptionally well when they met.

“Everything was great that year,” Ellie says, “and we had planned to go to Florida together because we are both huge Disney and Universal fans.”

“Myles was supposed to complete his treatment in November 2019, but he relapsed in August, which was heartbreaking.

Despite our disappointment, we were both optimistic and believed we could get through it together.”

In December 2019, Myles had a bone marrow transplant, and Ellie stayed with him for the seven weeks he was in the hospital after the procedure.

Myles’ immune system was severely weakened when he was released from the hospital.

