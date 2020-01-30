Out-of-control bushfire threatens homes and lives in Canberra

An out-of-control bushfire is threatening homes and lives in Canberra with locals being told it’s too late to leave and to take shelter.

An emergency-level fire burning in Namadgi National Park, 40km south of the capital, has been travelling east and northeast and growing at a rate of 400 hectares per hour.

The blaze is threatening properties in the small rural village of Tharwa as well as those on Boboyan, Apollo and Top Naas roads.

Residents in Canberra’s southern suburbs were warned the spot fires could get within one kilometre of the far southern suburb of banks.

‘Helicopters and large air tankers are water-bombing, establishing containment lines and undertaking aerial surveillance,’ Canberra’s emergency services said in a notice.

‘The fire may pose threats to all lives directly in its path,’ Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan told reporters.

‘Firefighters may be unable to prevent a fire from reaching your property. You should not expect a firefighter on your door.’

Winds of 5km/h had reached gusts as high as 40km/h, she said, fanning the blaze and worsening conditions.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology and firefighting services were predicting temperatures to top 40C over the weekend.

‘Worsening conditions are forecast for later the week so prepare now,’ the NSW RFS said on Twitter.

People should clear their properties of any flammable vegetation, while any broken roof tiles should be repaired to protect houses from airborne embers, it said.

Chief minister Andrew Barr told reporters on Tuesday the blaze is the most serious Canberra has faced since the deadly 2003 fires.

Operation Bushfire Relief’s Lieutenant General Greg Bilton revealed a defence reconnaissance helicopter was behind the blaze.

He said the heat of the landing light likely started a grass fire under the chopper when it landed in the park, with the fire growing rapidly and damaging the craft before it took off.

Lt Gen Bilton said defence would be further investigating the cause of the fire but had ceased use of that type of landing light in the meantime.

Meanwhile, an evacuation centre has been set up at Erindale College in the Canberra suburb of Wanniassa.

Caloola Farm manager Ralph Hurst-Meyers was desperately trying to convince three men still on the farm near the blaze to leave as they planned to defend the property.

‘It just looks like a dragon, it’s unbelievable. It’s like a mushroom cloud with a red eye,’ Mr Hurst-Meyers told AAP on Tuesday.

He said firefighters had told him the farm would become a trap if the fire reached there and said it was too dangerous to defend it.

Mr Hurst-Meyers said he had been in Canberra for the catastrophic 2003 bushfire and he’d learned it wasn’t worth holding your ground.

‘I know what the beast looks like. I’ve seen this before. This is a shocker,’ he said.

At a Tharwa community meeting earlier on Tuesday, ACT Rural Fire Service chief officer Joe Murphy told residents it would be a lengthy campaign to get the fire under control.

‘In all likelihood our worst day this week will be Saturday,’ he said.

‘We have some pretty ordinary weather this week.’

ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said ACT Fire and Rescue as well as ACT RFS personnel had all been recalled to help fight the fire.

‘The fire is not contained. This fire will burn for several weeks,’ Ms Whelan said.

She said hot, dry weather and enormous fuel loads were making it difficult to fight the blaze.

‘The heat and the erratic winds will only make the situation worse,’ she said.

Emergency services have 27 vehicles, five helicopters, three small planes, two large air tankers and one very large air tanker fighting the fire.

Defence personnel have been deployed to help build containment lines and assist in operations.

Ms Whelan said some residents in Tharwa had told emergency services personnel they would stay to defend their properties if the fire came close.