Outbreak forces Antalyaspor player to stay in Brazil

ANTALYA, Turkey

A midfielder from Turkish football club Fraport TAV Antalyaspor’s has not been able to return from Brazil due to coronavirus restrictions in his home country.

Charles Fernando Basílio da Silva went to Brazil to receive treatment after suffering an injury in a Turkish Super Lig match between Antalyaspor and Fenerbahce. The match ended 2-2 at Antalya Stadium on Feb. 29.

But now, despite completing his two-day recovery period, he’s not allowed to travel. He has to remain in isolation for an unspecified period.

Brazil has so far recorded 1,604 positive COVID-19 cases with 25 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Research Center.

Charles missed Turkey Cup semi-final’s first leg match against Aytemiz Alanyaspor on March 4, and Turkish Super Lig game with Genclerbirligi on March 9. He was also unable to play against Demir Grup Sivasspor in another league match on March 16.

The 35-year-old midfielder had one assist in 21 matches for Antalyaspor this season.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, Antalyaspor spokesperson Murat Suglun said Charles will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine process in Turkey as well.

”There is no situation that requires his urgent return. Charles will be back in Antalya when the flights begin, and his quarantine ends,” he added.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli