Outdoor crowd ban lifted as restrictions change in Scotland, according to Covid Scotland.

Outdoor crowd ban lifted as restrictions change in Scotland, according to Covid.

Last week, the First Minister announced that spectators would be allowed to return to outdoor sporting events and large-scale events starting at midnight on Monday.

Coronavirus restrictions on the number of spectators allowed at outdoor events in Scotland have been lifted, allowing football and rugby matches to go on as planned.

In response to the Omicron wave, starting on Boxing Day, rules were implemented limiting the number of people who could attend outdoor events to a maximum of 500.

Nicola Sturgeon announced these rules would be relaxed on Tuesday last week, citing early signs that the country had “turned a corner.”

Hibernian will play Celtic in Glasgow on Monday evening in the first cinch Premiership match back after the revised winter break.

After the Boxing Day round of fixtures, the top flight was shut down for three weeks, but matches in the Championship, League One, and League Two continued, causing fixtures such as the Derby, which had been scheduled for January 3, to be pushed back.

Meanwhile, Scotland will play England at Murrayfield on February 5 to begin their Six Nations campaign.

To gain access to large events, Scots will still need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative lateral flow test.

Organizers of events with more than 1,000 attendees are required to check the Covid status of at least half of the attendees.

Another change that will take effect on Monday will affect the definition of “fully vaccinated.”

A booster or third dose is required for those who received their second dose more than four months ago.

“The situation in Scotland right now is undeniably serious, but perhaps less so than it might have been,” the First Minister told MSPs last week. “There are also some signs that we may be starting to turn a corner.”