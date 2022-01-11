Outdoor event restrictions have been lifted, allowing football fans to return to stadiums.

As outdoor event restrictions are lifted, football fans are allowed back into stadiums.

When the Scottish Premiership’s winter break ends next week, football fans will be able to return to stadiums, but restrictions on indoor events and venues will remain in place for the time being.

Following the Scottish Government’s announcement that current outdoor event restrictions will be lifted, football fans will be allowed back into stadiums starting next week.

Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that she would lift some of Scotland’s current coronavirus restrictions, allowing people to attend large outdoor events once more.

When the Scottish Premiership’s winter break ends next week, football fans will be able to return to stadiums.

Rugby fans will also be able to watch Scotland’s Six Nations matches at Murrayfield.

The first step in easing restrictions since Christmas was announced this afternoon (January 11) in a speech to MSPs in the Scottish Parliament.

The success of the booster vaccine rollout across the country gave the First Minister “cautionary optimism,” and he announced that the 500-person limit at outdoor events, which had been in place since Boxing Day, would be lifted.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Spectators will be allowed back into major outdoor sporting events on Monday, January 17.

Changes to restrictions on indoor events and venues, meanwhile, will not be announced until the following week.

Ms. Sturgeon stressed that anyone planning to attend a major outdoor event should be aware of the Covid certification scheme in place and keep track of any changes to their “fully vaccinated” status.

“Organizers of large events with 1000 or more people should check the certification status of at least 50% of attendees, rather than the current 20%, or at least 1,000 people, whichever figure is higher,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She confirmed that starting Monday, being fully vaccinated for the purposes of Covid certification will require a booster if the second dose was more than four months ago.

“As of Thursday, the NHS Scotland Covid status app for domestic use will be updated to include evidence of booster vaccination in its QR code,” she said.

“Updated paper and PDF copies of vaccination status, which are now valid for three months, will also be available.”

That was added by Ms. Sturgeon.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.