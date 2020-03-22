Eilean Donan Castle

Eilean Donan Castle is one of Scotland’s most popular castles. Involved in the Jacobite Rebellion the was in a state of disarray, with crumbling walls but was once inhabited by the allies of the Jacobites. Left to ruin, the castle was rebuilt in the 1900s and was transformed in the castle that can be visited today. The castle has a lot of spooky history, and is associated with a lot of Scottish folklore. It was where the legend of a child gaining strange powers if it’s first drink was from the skull of a raven originated and was confirmed when a member of Clan Matheson developed the ability to talk to birds after taking the advice.

New Slains Castle Ruins

Slains Castle was often visited by Bram Stoker, author of Dracula, and many believe that the castle was the inspiration for the one in his book. Visitors to the ruins are rewarded with incredible views of the North Sea. What remains of the castle today is little more than windows and stairways leading to nowhere. So watch where you step or you too could become one of the ghosts haunting these ruins.

New Slains Castle Ruins, Cruden Bay

Skaill House

Skaill House is Orkney’s incredible mansion and rumour has it, it was built on top of an ancient burial ground. Several skeletons were found buried deep underneath the floorboards and several people have reported seeing ghosts in empty rooms and the unexplained smell of cigarette smoke flowing through the mansion.

Skaill House, Stromness

Culloden Moor

Culloden Moor is the site of the Battle of Culloden which took place in 1746, lasting less than an hour. Despite how short the battle was, it resulted in about 1250 Jacobite deaths. The best way to learn about the battle is to visit the Moor’s visitors centre. It’s also worth visiting the memorial cairn and looking at the headstone notes on the clan graves. For fans of the Outlander TV show or books, it’s a great place to learn a lot about the Jacobites.

Gilmerton Cove

Gilmerton Cove is a network of hand-carved underground tunnels and chambers sitting 10 feet below the city’s streets. The chambers feature sandstone furniture, including benches, tables and even a hand-carve chapel. There are many theories as to the purpose of these tunnels, many believe they were used as a drinking den or as a hideout but their real purpose is a mystery. Head along for yourself and see if you can uncover their meaning.

Gilmerton Cove, 16A Drum Street, Edinburgh (by appointment only)