Outlander fans are reacting to the full season six trailer, which is giving them the ‘chills.’

Outlander fans are reacting to the release of the full season six trailer, which is causing ‘chills’ among them.

Author Diana Gabaldon recently spoke out about the book, telling fans which scene she wishes had been made into a film.

Later, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser on the show, spoke out about one of the most “challenging” and “difficult” scenes he and his crew filmed.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer, which was posted to YouTube, shows Jamie (Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) looking worried as they prepare to face another war.

“You are always with me,” Jamie tells Claire as they embrace each other.

“This, I promise you, won’t come between us…” Claire says hauntingly, leaving fans worried about what’s to come for their favorite couple.

Claire screams that she doesn’t belong in their world, and the trailer quickly becomes tense.

“I don’t belong here,” she exclaims angrily.

Brianna and Roger aren’t supposed to be here.

But we’re all here, because I loved you more than the life I had.”

Fans are speculating that she will reveal her time travel secret, while others are concerned that she will disappear because she no longer feels like she belongs.

“This looks EPIC and heartbreaking, and I can’t wait to see it!” one user wrote on a video streaming service.

“Holy crap… this season is going to be so intense,” said another.

“I CANNOT WAIT! This looks EPIC and heartbreaking!!” a third person added.

“I can’t believe we’re already in Season 6,” a fourth said.

Such an underappreciated gem of a series!”

Season six of Outlander premieres on Starz Play on March 6, 2022.

Here’s where you can find out how to watch it.