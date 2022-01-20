Outrage as a father posts a photo of his child’s school lunch, which appears to be ‘toddler portions’.

A FATHER POSTED a picture of his son’s school lunch and expressed his displeasure with the small portions.

Chris Vangellow posted a photo of four small chicken nuggets, a few baby carrots, and a small side of white rice on Facebook.

“I believe the Parishville School Lunches are deficient in some way.”

Even for someone who isn’t 6’5 like Ash.

“I don’t think any of the team would get enough energy from this on a game day,” he wrote.

Vangellow, a father of four, also claimed that one of his other children didn’t get any of the “dry tasteless carrots” because none were available when he arrived for lunch.

“Since the lunches are now free for everyone, the portions have dropped,” he said, his children have been complaining.

The situation, according to Vangellow, was absurd.

“And don’t come at me with the ‘you get what you pay for’ or ‘just send them food’ nonsense,” he added.

“We can do that,” says the teacher. “Sometimes the kids will bring something from home or buy an extra lunch to help them get through the day.”

However, not all families will be able to do so, according to Vangellow.

“We don’t live in a particularly prosperous area.”

When some kids are at home, they may not get much, and this is what they have to survive on.”

The post drew a lot of attention, and students at the school were quick to criticize it.

One person wrote, “Shameful! You need to go to the school board and show them this photo and file a complaint!”

“I cooked for toddlers at a daycare for a couple of years, and this is toddler portions,” said another.

For the past few months, Vangellow’s 16-year-old son has been sending him photos of the small portion sizes.

“He started complaining about how ‘not enough’ lunch was,” Vangellow told Fox News.

“One of my other kids sent me the same picture, and I knew they were planning a game.”

“If there are kids playing basketball, this isn’t enough for him,” I reasoned.

Superintendent William Collins issued a statement on the district’s website in response to the backlash.

“This week, a concerned parent’s Facebook post about school lunches in Parishville-Hopkinton went viral.

“As evidenced by the number of comments and shares, the concerns expressed clearly resonated with students and parents,” he wrote.

“In fairness to the cafeteria, students are permitted one additional serving of fruits or vegetables and one additional nugget than shown in the photograph; however, this does not change the message that many students and parents are receiving…”

