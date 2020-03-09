Outrage as airlines including BA are STILL operating dozens of flights from North Italy

Passengers arriving from coronavirus-ridden regions of northern Italy said there were no checks on landing in the UK as British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet are still flying passengers to and from the quarantined regions.

Vast swathes of northern Italy are under a strict lockdown as the government tries to battle the rapid spread of the deadly bug, which has killed 3,500 worldwide and has infected more than 100,000.

The death toll in Italy increased by 133 to 366 yesterday while the number of cases skyrocketed from 1,492 to 7,375. The UK has confirmed 278 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

Return flights to Milan – one of the cities under lockdown – are still being offered by Ryanair, EasyJet and British Airways and are all available to book online while Public Health England confirmed arrivals would not be put in quarantine.

Travellers arriving from north Italy into Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester airports said no checks were made on landing to combat the rapid spread of the disease – that can be passed even if the patient is showing no symptoms.

London-based bartender Matteo Aprire, 26, arrived into Gatwick on an EasyJet flight from Milan and said he was able to walk free from the airport without any testing.

Simone Farimon, who works in Kensington, south west London, said that Venice was completely deserted before he flew to Gatwick this morning and no checks were made on him nor other passengers when he landed.

The 32-year-old marble salesman said: ‘There were no checks here, no checks where I started.

‘I saw some cameras here, and I am a little bit sure they are monitoring us on those, but nobody actually checking us.’

Jose de Arcos, 32, said there were no temperature checks when he landed in Stansted from quarantined Turin today.

Mr de Arcos said: ‘There were temperature checks in and out in Italy but not in Stansted. We were in Turin and there were empty restaurants as it is a yellow area everyone is being cautious and staying at home.’

Giorgia Grisot, 30, who travelled with Mr de Arcos, said: ‘Both flights were half empty, we were only there for a couple of days, it was more family reasons I had to help there.’

Newlyweds Sam, 34, and Jasmine Welsch, 30, from Venice said they were expecting to be checked when they landed in the UK.

Mr Welsch said: ‘We were checked when we went into Venice, I was expecting a bit more when we landed n Stansted.’

In Manchester Airport, passengers reported no checks provided on landing at all.

Patience Amponsah, 24 said: ‘I was in Vicenza for seven months, there were no tests before I came back.’

Singh Manspreet, 31, said: ‘I was a bit worried but we were away from Milan, there were no cases where we were.

‘I am a little worried, I’m in the UK for ten to 20 days. There were no tests. People in Italy are very worried.’

The Foreign Office and PHE confirmed that nationals returning from northern Italy – the worse-affected region – will not be met by anyone at the airport in Britain, nor will they be put into quarantine or told to take a test for the bug.

Meanwhile EasyJet will cancel some flights to and from the region up until April 3 – when the lockdown affecting 16 million people and covering much of the north – including Milan will end.

British Airways are ‘reviewing their schedule’ and have offered customers travelling from the quarantined zone full refunds.

Customers who booked with BA – which has already scrapped hundreds of long-haul flights due to the killer bug – before April 2 have the option to change their booking up to another date up to the end of May, or to fly via Zurich or Geneva instead.

Mrs Welsch added: ‘We got there yesterday it was meant to be our honeymoon, we saw the news last night and decided to come home as we didn’t want to be stuck out there.

‘We just thought about getting home as everything is closed. We were supposed to be there until Thursday but we have kids at home.’

An Australian traveller, who did not want to be named was also flying back from Northern Italy and said she was not checked upon arrival in Stansted.

She said: ‘I was really surprised, I thought there were going to be checks. There were signs at passport control saying if you have symptoms to stay indoors.’

BA previously axed hundreds of short-haul flights to destinations across Europe – including Italy – after the coronavirus outbreak lead to plummeting demand for international travel.

Budget airlines Ryanair and EasyJet also previously announced a dramatic cut to flights to and from the region.

Italy’s flag carrier Alitalia have cancelled all flights from Milan and will limit its operations to a handful of domestic flights. Flights from Venice are still operational.

The FCO advises against ‘all but essential travel’ to the quarantined areas which includes Lombardy and 11 other provinces.

But Britons ‘are free to return home or complete their holiday’. Nationals who do return home will not be put into quarantine or told to take a test for coronavirus.

The Foreign Office advises 14 days of self isolation once back in Britain – but there is nothing stopping people from using public transport or entering crowded places on their way home.

Public Health England said all cabin crew are briefed on coronavirus symptoms and what to do if someone reports feeling ill onboard a flight.

It is possible to transmit the virus without any symptoms.

The captain is to call ahead to warn of any illness and a risk assessment will be carried out before passengers are let off the plane.

A ‘bespoke poster for Italy’ will be given to travellers from Italy to inform them of what areas are affected.

This is a drastically different response to the return of Britons from Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak – who were quarantined for 14 days in an isolation compound.

The killer disease has gripped Italy where the number of cases rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours – the country’s biggest daily increase in cases since the outbreak began – taking the total to 5,883.

Another 36 people died as a result of the virus in Italy, bring the death toll to 233 in the largest outbreak in Europe.

The foreign office claim they are ‘working really closely with the Italian authorities to understand the implications of what these restrictions are’ for Britons in Italy.

A spokesman added: ‘We advise all British nationals to follow our travel advice for Italy, which is under constant review.

‘The safety of British nationals is always our number one priority.’

People scrambled to flee quarantined regions after the announcement with airports and bus stations still running.

They were transported back in a secure plane with a separate cabin for anyone displaying symptoms and those who display symptoms on landing were transferred to an NHS hospital.

A BA spokesperson said: ‘Following the change to the UK Government travel advice for Northern Italy, we are reviewing our schedule, and have contacted all customers who are due to travel today.

‘We are also offering customers booked to fly before April 2, the option to change their booking up to another date up to the end of May, or to fly via Zurich or Geneva instead.’

An EasyJet spokesperson said: ‘We will provide a further update on our schedule in due course.’

The Italian government yesterday announced a lockdown in a desperate bid to combat the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Anyone who flouts the quarantine rules – in which no-one can leave the ‘orange zone’ without a serious reason – could face three months in prison or a fine of up to 206 euros (around £178).

While information about the penalty for breaking the rules was released, confusion still reigned from Milan to Venice as residents and tourists tried to figure out exactly when and how the new rules were coming into effect.

Travellers rushed to train stations and crammed aboard standing-room-only trains, tucking their faces into scarves and sharing sanitizing gel.

News of the impending quarantine was leaked to media early prompting further chaos as people rushed to get out of the affected areas.

Under the quarantine, bars and restaurants will remain open but must ensure that everyone is seated at least a three feet apart or face being shut down.

Weddings and funerals are also forbidden under the new rules.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: ‘The welfare of our passengers and colleagues is our top priority.

‘A dedicated Public Health England team is operating at Heathrow to respond to any incidents at the airport, and we are working closely with them to ensure our colleagues are following their latest guidance in its entirety to protect themselves and our passengers.

‘In line with Public Health England’s advice, we have enhanced thorough cleaning processes, increased the availability and provision of hand sanitisers for our colleagues and continue to advise anyone working or travelling through the airport to follow the Government’s advice to maintain good hand hygiene.’

A RyanAir spokesperson said: ‘We are following guidelines issued by the Italian government and the WHO (World Health Organization).’