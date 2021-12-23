Outrage as the Satanic Temple places a demonic baby next to a nativity scene at the statehouse and declares, “Hail Satan!”

Outrage as the Satanic Temple places a demonic baby near a nativity scene at the statehouse and exclaims, “Hail Satan!”

After displaying a demonic baby next to a nativity scene at a statehouse and shouting “Hail Satan!” the SATANIC Temple has sparked outrage.

This week, the Satanic Temple of Illinois unveiled a contentious holiday display depicting the gnostic idol Baphomet as a newborn beneath the State Capitol dome in Springfield, Illinois.

WICS Springfield reports that the Satanic Temple will be allowed to set up a display in the building for the third year in December 2021.

The Satanic Temple members claim that the display represents “positive values” such as unity, empathy, compassion, and plurality.

According to Religion News Service (RNS), local Bishop Thomas John Paprocki slammed the deity Baphomet, who was designed by artist Chris Andres and placed near the Nativity scene, Christmas tree, and menorah.

The Satanic scene, which was installed on Monday, did not sit well with Darren Bailey, a Republican candidate for governor of Illinois.

“We have all been appalled by some of Springfield’s extreme and evil legislation, but just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse, today at 1 PM, they are going to allow a satanic display in YOUR rotunda at the Capitol,” Bailey wrote on Facebook on the day the display was put up.

“Their heinous, satanic display of the ‘Baby Baphomet,’ intended to mock Illinois’ millions of Christians, is vile and has no place in our State Capitol.”

The set-up was dubbed an “evil mockery of faith” by Bailey, who demanded it not be allowed at the statehouse.

Minister Adam of the Satanic Temple Illinois told RNS that 40 protesters were present when the Baphomet was installed.

The demonstration against the Baphomet, Adam said, was unexpected and “divisive,” despite the state being “easy” to work with.

“Begone Satan! Mary Crushes the Serpent!” and “Satan has no rights!” were among the signs seen by some.

The display is responsible for “mocking millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the’satanic deity’ Baphomet,” according to the State Journal-Register.

The set-up was dubbed the “definition of evil” by him.

Despite the backlash, a state of Illinois sign can be found inside the rotunda of the Illinois State Capitol.

“The State of Illinois is required by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution to allow temporary, public display in the state capitol so long as these displays are not paid for,” the sign reads.

