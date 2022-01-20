Outside a primary school, horrified children see an “old man with his pants down” in a sex act.

Children are horrified when they see an ‘old man with his pants down’ in a sex act outside a primary school.

Young witnesses testified in court about how retired businessman Hamish McCall was parked outside the Lanarkshire school as kids were leaving.

Outside a primary school, a retired auctioneer was found guilty of performing a sex act on himself.

As students were leaving the Hamilton school, Hamish McCall, 66, pulled over to the side of the road.

Former company director McCall was also seen in the vehicle by students from a nearby secondary school.

When a supermarket employee noticed the group pointing and laughing, he became sickened when he realized McCall was wearing his pants down.

Before McCall, a former president of Scotland’s Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers, sped away, he made a mental note of the registration plate.

He was apprehended after two school children gave police statements.

McCall, of Strathaven, denied all charges and faced a jury in Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Moira MacKenzie found him guilty of intentionally engaging in sexual activity in the presence of the two children in February 2020 and placed him on the sex offenders’ register.

Next month, McCall will be sentenced in court.

After a 48-year career in agriculture, he retired in November 2020.

“McCall was highly respected both professionally and in his community, but his reputation is in ruins,” a source said.

“I saw a man in the car and his pants were down and his trousers were open down to his waist,” a 14-year-old girl testified to deputy fiscal Alice Carey.

“I’m not sure how long it went on for, but after about 10 seconds, I turned away.”

“It’s not something you want to see when you get home from school.”

“It made me feel humiliated and disgusted.”

I’d just turned 14 and was completely taken aback when I returned home because I’d never seen anything like it.”

“I saw an old man in a car with his phone out and his hand moving up and down,” a 13-year-old boy added.

“We summoned a Morrison’s employee, who noted the old man’s registration before driving away.”

“I saw the person in the car and I asked some of the girls who were there if they thought he was,” said witness Mark Hepburn, 27.

