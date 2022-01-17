Outside Glasgow Central Station, Choppaluna salad bar will open.

Outside Glasgow Central Station, the Choppaluna salad bar will open.

Choppaluna, which has had success in London and Berlin in recent years, will open a location on Union Street in the former Viva Italia space, serving salads, wraps, breakfast options, and smoothies.

This year, Glasgow will welcome its first Choppaluna salad bar.

The popular food spot, which has had recent success in London and Berlin, will open its doors on Union Street, just outside Glasgow Central Station, in the former Viva Italia location.

The Hero Brands Group, which also owns German Doner Kebab and Island Poké, developed the concept, which will be implemented in cities across the United Kingdom, including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

There will be a variety of ‘guilt-free’ foods on the menu, including salads, wraps, breakfast options, and smoothies, as well as plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

“We’re here to show that salads don’t have to be boring,” the Choppaluna team says in a statement. “We’re here to bring customers a guilt-free indulgent menu that also includes vegetarian and vegan options, as well as a huge selection of superfoods morning, noon, and night, including delivery.”

“Customers can choose from over 60 fresh toppings before watching the brand’s talented team chop live in front of their eyes in this vibrant experience.”

“Choppaluna’s breakfast menu offers low-carb, high-energy options such as Scrambled Egg Bowls or Rolls and Smoothies, as well as locally roasted Specialty Coffee, while its flavor-exploding salads offer the ideal balance of incredible taste, nutrition, and energy.”

Choppaluna’s ‘Big-Rolls’ (huge wraps) are also available on the menu for lunch and dinner, providing a more filling option.

“Over the next 12 months, we’ll have more expansion and franchise recruitment news.”

‘We are excited to be launching a new restaurant in Glasgow, bringing our super-delicious, healthy dining experience of guilt-free indulgence to Scotland,’ said co-founder Nikras Agha, who came up with the concept for Choppaluna with his co-founder Bijan Azadfard.

“Choppaluna will truly transform the city’s healthy eating scene, bringing people indulgent healthy options that fit with a fast-paced on-the-go lifestyle.”

“It’s especially satisfying to move forward with plans to open a new restaurant in Glasgow so soon after the opening of our first restaurant in Bloomsbury, London, in October 2020, and in my hometown of Berlin last year.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.