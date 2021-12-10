Outside her home, a woman is confronted by a gang armed with iron bars as they steal a catalytic converter.

A gang armed with iron bars confronted a woman outside her home as they stole catalytic converters, and this is the shocking moment they confronted her.

Cllr Madhuri Bedi, 52, had just stepped outside her home in Colnbrook, Berkshire, when she was confronted by two balaclava-clad men brandishing weapons.

Cllr Bedi managed to get herself and her dog inside the house and close the door before the man arrived, according to terrifying doorbell camera footage.

The man can be heard yelling and banging on the door repeatedly in an attempt to intimidate the councillor’s family, while her husband, Sunil Bedi, 54, and son, Nihal Bedi, 15, kept the door shut.

The video begins with four men in masks approaching a car with iron bars when one of them notices Mrs Bedi and runs towards her.

“I’m taking this cat,” says another, referring to the catalytic converter.

“As I walked out, I saw these men charging at me with iron rods,” Cllr Bedi explained.

”I was under the impression that they were coming to harm my family and rob the property.”

“At the time, I had no idea it had anything to do with me interrupting them; we only discovered that later when we examined the CCTV footage.”

“Another neighbor had returned home from work and noticed some legs sticking out from under the car in question, assuming it was being worked on.

It didn’t appear to be a robbery at first glance.

“I don’t know how I managed to get back inside and close the door so quickly.”

“At that point, my husband and son were holding the door open, thinking they were attempting to gain access to the property.”

The four men fled after removing the catalytic converter.

“They may just have wanted to keep me inside to finish the job,” Cllr Bedi added.

“It was 6:30 p.m., and they had come to steal my neighbor’s catalytic converter, and they charged me because I disturbed them in the act – they must have thought it was my car.”

“I can’t say they meant to hurt me, but they had iron rods in their hands, and the fear that ran through my mind and body at the time was horrible.”

“I had my dog with me, and I needed to get him in quickly as well.”

It was, and continues to be, terrifying.

“They were so casual about it, even passing each other tools and using their own…

