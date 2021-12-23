Over%2060%%20of%20Indians%20who%20are%20eligible%20for%20vaccination%20have%20received%20all%20of%20their%20shots%20have%20been%20received%20all%20of%20their%20shots%20have%20been%20received%20all%20of%20their%20shots%20have%20

According to the Health Ministry, the country has seen 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

NEW DELHI, INDIA

The country’s Health Ministry announced on Thursday that more than 60% of India’s eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“With the help of public participation and the dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60% of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Official figures show that a nationwide vaccination drive has resulted in the administration of 1.39 billion doses so far.

In January, India began administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

The South Asian nation is seeing a drop in new cases after reaching a staggering peak of over 400,000 cases and 4,500 deaths per day.

However, cases of the omicron variant are now being reported in various parts of the country.

As of Thursday morning, 236 cases of the omicron variant had been reported across the country, with the majority of cases occurring in Maharashtra’s western state and the nation’s capital, New Delhi.

The ministry also issued specific guidelines to states this week in light of “initial signs of surge” in COVID-19 cases, as well as increased detection of the omicron variant in many parts of the country.

The Ministry of Health also announced on Thursday that 7,495 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 34.7 million.

There were 434 more deaths, bringing the total to 478,759.