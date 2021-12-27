Over 1.3 million people will be displaced by climate-related disasters in 2021.

In 2021, climate-related disasters will displac over 1.3 million people.

According to a Christian Aid report, the most extreme weather events caused by climate change cost (dollar)170 billion in damages.

ANKARA

According to a new report released on Monday, climate change was responsible for ten of the most extreme weather events in 2021, which displaced over 1.3 million people and caused (dollar)170 billion in damages.

Counting the Cost 2021: A Year of Climate Breakdown, a report by Christian Aid, stated that each of the ten events cost more than (dollar)1.5 billion.

The majority of the estimates are based solely on insured losses, implying that the true financial costs will almost certainly be much higher.

Hurricane Ida, which hit the United States in August, cost $65 billion and killed 95 people.

In June, floods in Europe cost (dollar)43 billion and killed 240 people, while floods in China’s Henan province cost (dollar)17.5 billion, killed 320 people, and displaced over a million people.

While the report focuses on the financial costs, which are typically higher in richer countries due to higher property values and the ability to afford insurance, the majority of the most devastating extreme weather events occur in poorer countries.

Four of the ten most expensive events, according to Christian Aid, occurred in Asia, with floods and typhoons costing a combined (dollar)24 billion.

Floods in Australia displaced 18,000 people and cost $2.1 billion in March, while floods in British Columbia, Canada, caused $7.5 billion in losses and forced 15,000 people to flee their homes.

The data on insurance and financial losses from recent tornadoes in the United States is insufficient, so it is not included in this report.

The report warned that unless action is taken to reduce emissions, such climate devastation will continue, while insurer Aon warned that 2021 will be the sixth time that global natural disasters have exceeded the (dollar)100 billion insured loss threshold.

The analysis revealed that all six have occurred since 2011, with 2021 being the fourth in five years.

“Climate change has had a high cost this year, not only in terms of staggering financial losses, but also in terms of human death and displacement all over the world.

The climate crisis hit hard in 2021, whether it was storms and floods in some of the world’s wealthiest countries or droughts and heatwaves in some of the poorest,” said Kat Kramer, the report’s author.

