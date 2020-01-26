Over 1 mln Bangladeshi capital dwellers to get cholera vaccine

DHAKA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — More than 1 million people in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka will receive the oral cholera vaccine next month.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the country’s Ministry of Health Affairs made the announcement on Sunday at a press briefing in Dhaka.

“Some 1.2 million people in Dhaka will get two doses of cholera vaccine from Feb. 15,” said Sania Tahmina of the DGHS.

She said children aged above one year will get the vaccine free of cost.

The vaccine will make the children immune to the virus for the next three years, she added.

Despite implementation of various programs for eradication of cholera, Tahmina said around 100,000 people are affected by the disease every year in the country.