Over 10 mln jobs offered at China’s special online job fair

China’s special online job fair has provided over 10 million job vacancies amid the country’s efforts to revive job markets hard hit by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

By last Thursday, more than 11.62 million job posts from 1.24 million companies had been offered to applicants at the special online job fair, which was launched on March 20 and will last until the end of June, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Thursday.

The job fair has rolled out industry-based recruitment sessions to improve the job-hunting experience of candidates. It introduced special recruitment sessions for the foreign trade, technology and air travel sectors as well as for female candidates in the fourth week, which runs from April 10 to 16.

Meanwhile, the job fair also provides online vocational guidance and training. More information can be found at the ministry’s website and the official site of the fair.